Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $183.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $171.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.32.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $168.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.37. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.