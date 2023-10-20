Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.26

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 111689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of -76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.