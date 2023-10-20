Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,810,651.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 588,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

