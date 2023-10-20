Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,385 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 135,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFAE opened at $22.07 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

