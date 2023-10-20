Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 128,972 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 54,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

