Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,257. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

