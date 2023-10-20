Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,853 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 10.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,279,000 after buying an additional 2,933,670 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after buying an additional 2,824,446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,164,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,614,000.

DUHP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

