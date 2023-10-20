Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIISY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 152 ($1.86) to GBX 161 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 173 ($2.11) to GBX 166 ($2.03) in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

