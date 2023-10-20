Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Up 2.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 6,105,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 24,653,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 506.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 3,260.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 108,846 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 71.4% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.