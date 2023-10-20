Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after buying an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.67. 622,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

