Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. 486,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,702. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

