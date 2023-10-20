Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NYSE DFS opened at $84.54 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

