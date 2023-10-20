DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.27.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DISH Network by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

