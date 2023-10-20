Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 9,030 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $80.42 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 27.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $230,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.