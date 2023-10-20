Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $104,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,288,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after buying an additional 114,070 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 106,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,023,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $40.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

