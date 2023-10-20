Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 934,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,119. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

