Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG opened at $29.60 on Monday. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,976.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,360 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

