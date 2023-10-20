Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.12

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.12 and last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 13452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dorman Products by 119.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.