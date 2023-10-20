Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

