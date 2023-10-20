Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $66.32

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.32, but opened at $67.70. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 34,897 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

