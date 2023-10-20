DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup upped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.28.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $27.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,651 shares of company stock worth $21,147,721. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.