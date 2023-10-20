Dror Bashan Purchases 64,516 Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Stock

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) CEO Dror Bashan bought 64,516 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $90,322.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,516 shares in the company, valued at $185,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 367,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Further Reading

