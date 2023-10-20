Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 29,050 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

