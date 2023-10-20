Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $285.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.89. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.36 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.