Duality Advisers LP Has $582,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $261.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

