Duality Advisers LP Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,092 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP's holdings in DXC Technology were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.30.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

