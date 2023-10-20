Duality Advisers LP Invests $601,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,659 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.