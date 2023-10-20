Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BL. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

