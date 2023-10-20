DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Underperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DXC. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NYSE:DXC opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

