DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.38. 365,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,277,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

DXC Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

