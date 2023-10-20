East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of East West Bancorp worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

EWBC stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Read Our Latest Report on EWBC

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.