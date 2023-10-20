Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $7.07 on Friday, reaching $192.84. 1,071,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,548. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $134.81 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

