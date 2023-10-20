Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.33

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 122132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 24.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 69.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

