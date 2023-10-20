EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $30.50 target price on the stock.
EHang Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. EHang has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.87.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
