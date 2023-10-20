Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.65.

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,404 shares of company stock worth $3,397,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

