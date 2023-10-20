Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Cut by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $314,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:ELV opened at $463.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.62.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
