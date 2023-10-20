Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $465.69, but opened at $480.97. Elevance Health shares last traded at $479.08, with a volume of 309,750 shares changing hands.

The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.62.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

