Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $587.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,900. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $557.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.29 and a 200 day moving average of $477.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

