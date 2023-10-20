EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $195.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day moving average is $189.73. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

