Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $50,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.35. 396,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

