Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ENOV has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enovis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,235,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

