Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.