Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $97.52 and last traded at $100.21, with a volume of 2975674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.90.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

