Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.88. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

