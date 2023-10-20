Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after purchasing an additional 603,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after buying an additional 1,004,991 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.50. 951,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

