Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $15,670.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.65 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

