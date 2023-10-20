EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.