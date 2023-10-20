Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.63.

Shares of EFX opened at $179.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.99. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

