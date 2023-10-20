Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equifax Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.17. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $229,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 569,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

