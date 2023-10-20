Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Albertsons Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACI opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

